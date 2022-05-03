site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Starling Marte: Not starting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marte is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.
Marte went 1-for-4 during the matinee and won't start both ends of the twin bill. Travis Jankowski will start in right field in the nightcap for New York.
