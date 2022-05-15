Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a stolen base Saturday in a 5-4 win against the Mariners.

Marte scored the first run of the game after tripling with one out in the first inning, and he produced two more base knocks for his third three-hit performance of the campaign. The outfielder also swiped second base in the seventh inning for his first steal since April 24. Marte led the majors with 47 thefts last season, so his production in that area thus far has been somewhat disappointing. He's been caught four times in nine attempts and hasn't had as many chances to run -- his current .315 on-base percentage is his lowest mark since his rookie season.