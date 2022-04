Marte went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

His final trip to the plate was the biggest. With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Marte beat out a groundball to third base, allowing phantom runner Jeff McNeil to score what proved to be the winning run. Marte has found a groove at the plate, batting .294 (10-for-34) over his last eight games with two homers, two steals, eight runs and eight RBI.