Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch, Marte was sent in for further imaging Wednesday. Showalter noted that Marte isn't at the PNC Park while the Mets continue to await for a clearer picture than the initial images had provided. Marte is being viewed as day-to-day for the time being, with the Mets hopeful that the additional images reveal no structural damage to the outfielder's hand.