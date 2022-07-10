Marte (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Jeff McNeil will draw a start in right field for the series finale while Marte tends to the left groin injury that forced him out of Saturday's 5-4 win. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Marte underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of those tests aren't yet available. The Mets hope to have an update on Marte's condition later Sunday, which should give fantasy managers a better sense of his status heading into the team's seven-game week in advance of the All-Star break.