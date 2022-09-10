Marte (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Sept. 7, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte sustained a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger Tuesday against the Pirates, but the Mets waited several days to see if he'd be able to return after resting for a few days. However, he didn't progress as quickly as the team had hoped and will be forced to miss at least another week after landing on the IL. Tyler Naquin should see most of the playing time in right field during Marte's absence, while Mark Vientos was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.