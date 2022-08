Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, one RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Phillies.

Marte wrapped up his big series against Philadelphia with another multi-hit performance; during the four-game set, he went 8-for-17 (.471) with two steals and four runs scored. Since the start of July, he's hitting .323 with 15 extra-base hits, boosting his season slash line to .296/.348/.468.