Marte underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

The 34-year-old is facing an eight-week recovery timeline, so he shouldn't have any issues being ready for the beginning of camp in February. Marte suffered the injury during the second half of the season, though he was able to play through the issue until a fractured finger put him on the injured list in early September. The veteran outfielder returned for the playoffs and went 2-for-12 with a walk and two stolen bases during the loss to the Padres in the wild-card series. Marte played in 118 games during his first season with the Mets and posted a .292/.347/.468 slash line with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 steals.