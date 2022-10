Marte will start in right field and bat sixth Friday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Padres.

Marte was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day and will immediately re-enter the lineup for New York. The veteran outfielder is apparently still experiencing some pain in his fractured right middle finger when batting and throwing, per Tim Healey of Newsday, so the Mets figure to keep a close eye on him in his return to game action.