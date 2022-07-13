Marte (groin) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Marte acknowledged Tuesday that while he's showing improvement since tweaking his left groin over the weekend, he and the Mets are still holding conversations about a possible stint on the injured list. As anticipated, Marte will end up missing his fourth straight game Wednesday, and a decision on whether he'll go on the IL or not could come prior to Thursday's series opener in Chicago against the Cubs. Travis Jankowski will once again pick up a start in right field in place of the banged-up Marte.