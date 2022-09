Marte (finger) will continue to sit Saturday against the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte was hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Pirates and suffered a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger. While he's yet to be placed on the injured list, such a move hasn't been ruled out. He tested his finger in pregame drills Friday but evidently is still not yet cleared to return. Tyler Naquin will be the right fielder again Saturday.