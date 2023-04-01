site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Starling Marte: Resting Saturday
Marte will sit Saturday against the Marlins.
Marte started the first two games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a steal in both contests. He'll rest his legs Saturday, with Jeff McNeil moving out to right field and Luis Guillorme starting at second base.
