Marte was involved in baseball activities Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports
After landing on the injured list Sept. 10 with a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand, Marte is now showing signs of improvement. Though he might still be a few days from returning to the field, it is reasonable to think Marte could be included on the Mets' roster to open their NL Wild Card matchup with the Padres.
