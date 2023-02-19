Marte disclosed Sunday that he underwent surgery to repair separated tendons of both of his groins during the offseason, but he anticipates being ready to go for Opening Day, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte has arrived at Mets camp before position players were scheduled to report, but he looks as though he'll be limited in the early stages of spring training since he's not yet back to full strength. The pair of procedures prompted him to forgo playing with the Dominican Republic in this spring's World Baseball Classic, and he'll most likely miss time to start the Mets' Grapefruit League slate while he continues his ramp-up program. According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, manager Buck Showalter said the groin injuries played a role in Marte's involvement in the running game being more limited in 2022 compared to previous years, but the skipper is hopeful the 34-year-old can be more aggressive on the bases in 2023 once he's back to 100 percent health. Marte also played through a fractured finger down the stretch last season, but he appears to have made a full recovery from that injury.