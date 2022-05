Marte (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list and is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte had been on the bereavement list since Monday, but he'll rejoin the team prior to Saturday's twin bill. He's starting in right field and batting second during the matinee. Over 13 games since the start of May, the 33-year-old hit .333 with a homer, a triple, six doubles, eight runs, five RBI and a stolen base.