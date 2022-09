Marte went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Dodgers.

Marte tallied an RBI single in the seventh off lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson to increase the Mets' lead to three. The outfielder has been on a tear in his last six games recording a double, a triple and two home runs in 19 at-bats. In addition, the 33-year-old's strikeout rate has been down with only three strikeouts during that stretch.