Marte (personal) will be activated from the bereavement list prior to Friday's game in Colorado, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DiComo previously reported Wednesday that Marte could possibly rejoin the team ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Cardinals, but the outfielder's flight to New York wasn't early enough for him to arrive at the ballpark prior to the game's 1:10 pm. ET start time. As a result, the Mets will wait a day to make a roster move, but once activated, Marte should immediately reclaim an everyday role in the outfield. Prior to being placed on the bereavement list Monday, Marte slashed .266/.311/.403 with three home runs and five stolen bases across 148 plate appearances in his first season with the Mets.