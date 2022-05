Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Marte will take a seat after he returned from the bereavement list Friday and proceeded to start in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader. The 33-year-old, who had been away from the Mets for several days following the death of his grandmother, returned to action in memorable fashion in Game 1 on Saturday, as he hit a home run in his first at-bat. Between the two contests, Marte went 3-for-9 with two RBI.