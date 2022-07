Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Both of Marte's extra-base hits came off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, whom the Mets chased from the game midway through the third inning. Marte has now opened the Mets' post-All-Star-break schedule with three two-hit efforts in his four starts. He'll remain in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, batting second and manning right field.