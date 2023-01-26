Marte's (core) status for the start of spring training has yet to be determined, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The Mets said following Marte's core muscle surgery back in early November that he was expected to be full-go come spring training. However, it would appear that's not a slam dunk yet. What is known is that Marte will not play for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic as he had previously hoped to. More is expected to be known about Marte's status by early February, Martino adds.