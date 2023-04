Marte went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Marte managed to still have a positive fantasy day after he walked and stole second in the 10th inning. The 34-year-old has now stolen a base in three consecutive games and is one off from tying atop the league leaders. Marte is seeing the ball exceptionally well early on in the season, as he boasts a .377 OBP and a 7:8 K:BB.