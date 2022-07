Marte went 2-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds.

The veteran outfielder was the only Mets hitter to have much success on the night, but even Marte's line was marred by a caught stealing. He's hit safely in five straight games and eight of the last nine, but his hot streak has gone on longer than that -- since returning from a minor wrist injury June 12, Marte is slashing .319/.412/.522 with two homers of his nine homers on the year and two of his 10 steals.