Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins.
That's now two steals in two games for the 34-year-old, who swiped 47 bags in 2021 but fell back to only 18 in 118 games last season with a mediocre success rate. If MLB's rule changes have rejuvenated that part of Marte's game, he still has the wheels to be among the league leaders in stolen bases in 2023 provided he can stay mostly healthy.
