Marte appears to have avoided structural damage on his right hand, but the team is still awaiting final results from some of his imaging, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte was hit by a pitch on his right hand Tuesday against the Pirates, but manager Buck Showalter said prior to Wednesday's doubleheader that the current test results were, "so far so good." However, the outfielder wasn't in the Mets' clubhouse two and a half hours to Wednesday's matinee, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for the twin bill while the team waits on test results.