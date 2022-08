Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

He got New York on the board by taking Justin Dunn deep in the first inning, and it was all the run support Chris Bassitt would need. Marte continues to thrive in his first season with the Mets, slashing .292/.343/.477 through 16 games since the All-Star break with three of his 12 homers and two of his 14 steals on the year.