Marte, who didn't start either game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Pittsburgh, is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old exited Tuesday's matchup with the Pirates after being hit by a pitch on the right hand, and it appears he's avoided a severe fracture. It's unclear if Marte will be able to play through the injury without requiring a trip to the injured list, but he'll have New York's scheduled day off Thursday to continue to be evaluated ahead of Friday's series opener in Miami.