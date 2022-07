Marte went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The veteran outfielder successfully stole a bag for the second straight game, giving him 12 in 77 contests heading into the All-Star break. Marte has earned his big free-agent contract so far in his first season with the Mets, slashing .295/.345/.458 with nine homers, 41 RBI and 52 runs while being a fixture in the two-spot in the batting order.