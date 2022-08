Marte went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

The 33-year-old actually got on base twice on fielder's choices, scoring in the third inning and swiping his 18th bag of the year in the seventh. Marte has been running hot or cold lately, recording five games without hits and five multi-hit performances in the last 10 contests, but he still sports a strong .292/.345/.460 slash line on the season.