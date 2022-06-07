Marte went 2-for-6 with a run and a stolen base in Monday's 11-5 victory versus San Diego.
Marte scored the Mets' first run in the contest, coming around to score after singling and stealing second base in the first inning. He knocked another single in the fourth for his second multi-hit game in three contests. Marte led the majors with 47 thefts last season, but he is far behind that pace with eight steals so far in 2022. He's showing slightly more power and run production, however, swatting seven homers and collecting 33 RBI across 212 at-bats after notching 12 long balls and 55 RBI across 467 at-bats last season.