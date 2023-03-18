Marte went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder hasn't seen much action this spring as he completed his recovery from offseason groin surgery, so the fact that he was able to swipe his first bag in five games Friday is a great sign that he's feeling 100 percent. Marte hasn't played more than 120 games in either of the last two seasons, and the Mets may give him plenty of rest in 2023 in an attempt to keep him healthy, but the 34-year-old still figures to post strong fantasy numbers when he is in the lineup.