Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, run, RBI, stolen base and HBP in a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Marte doubled, stole third and scored in the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. Playing on a Mets team expected to contend, Marte may not receive as many stolen base opportunities though he's 4-for-6 this season which places him among the league leaders in both categories.