Marte went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

Since missing four games earlier this month while on the bereavement list, Marte has been raking. He's batting .310 (9-for-29) over his last six contests, boosting his slash line on the season to .274/.311/.405 with four homers, seven steals, 25 RBI and 26 runs through 39 games.