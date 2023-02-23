Marte (groin) had a successful round of live batting practice Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
Marte told Martino afterward that his legs felt good and also confirmed that it was his first time seeing live pitching since last fall. The veteran outfielder is trending in the right direction in his recovery from dual groin surgeries and the current expectation is that he will be close to full strength in time for Opening Day.
More News
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Taking live BP Thursday•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Returning from double-groin surgery•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Expected to be ready for opener•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Could be limited this spring•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Status for start of spring TBD•
-
Mets' Starling Marte: Recovering from surgery•