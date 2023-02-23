Marte (groin) had a successful round of live batting practice Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Marte told Martino afterward that his legs felt good and also confirmed that it was his first time seeing live pitching since last fall. The veteran outfielder is trending in the right direction in his recovery from dual groin surgeries and the current expectation is that he will be close to full strength in time for Opening Day.

