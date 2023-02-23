Marte (groin) will take live batting practice on the field Thursday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
The Mets have also mapped out a plan for Marte's Grapefruit League action, although they haven't revealed it yet. Marte underwent surgery in November to repair separated tendons from both sides of his groin, but all signs point to him being ready in time for Opening Day, barring any setbacks. Manager Buck Showalter has expressed hope that Marte can be more aggressive on the basepaths in 2023 with a healthy groin, but it remains to be seen whether the club might ease him into things early on in the season.
