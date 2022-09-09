Marte tested his finger in pregame drills Friday and hopes to return within a few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Pirates. The injury has so far not required a trip to the injured list, and the Mets would presumably like to avoid one if at all possible given that they're in a very tight race for the NL East crown. If it's clear after his workout Friday that the issue won't be going away soon, though, it's possible such a transaction becomes necessary.