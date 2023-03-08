Mets manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that Marte (groin) is on track to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

"He's done everything we could possibly put him through," Showalter said. "He's been wanting to play for a couple of days now." Marte required core muscle surgery in November to address separated tendons on both sides of his groin, but he's made steady progress throughout the rehab process and should be ready for Opening Day if there are no setbacks.