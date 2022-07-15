Marte (groin) went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and two strikeouts in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Marte missed the last four games with a groin injury, but it didn't slow his momentum at the plate. He produced his fifth multi-hit effort through 10 games in July -- he's batting .385 (15-for-39) this month. With the Mets holding a big lead late, Travis Jankowski played right field in the ninth inning to get Marte off his feet. The star outfielder is slashing .293/.343/.461 with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 51 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 327 plate appearances, though he may be a bit cautious on the basepaths for a while to avoid aggravating the groin injury.