Marte (finger) said Wednesday that he's optimistic that he'll be able to return in time for the Mets' three-game series against Atlanta that begins Sept. 30, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte hasn't yet been cleared to throw or swing, but he hopes he'll be able to get clearance as early as Wednesday. The 33-year-old attempted baseball activities last week but was ultimately shut down since his finger remained sore. As a result, he'll likely be monitored closely and proceed with caution once he's ultimately cleared to throw and swing. However, it's still possible that Marte will be back in action for the final few games of the regular season.