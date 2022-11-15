Ridings (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Tuesday.
Ridings made his big-league debut for the Yankees in 2021, throwing five innings of relief. He battled shoulder issues for almost the entirety of the 2022 season, throwing just a pair of rehab innings. If he gets healthy over the winter, he could push for a low-leverage relief role next spring.
