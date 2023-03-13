Ridings (shoulder) was spotted throwing off the slope of a mound Monday at the Mets' spring workout, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ridings, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Yankees in November, is one of the few members of the 40-man roster who has yet to make his Grapefruit League debut, as the organization appears to be taking things slowly with the 27-year-old reliever while he works back from the right shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season. Given that he's not yet facing hitters with two and a half weeks to go before Opening Day, Ridings appears likely to begin the season on the injured list.