Mets' Steven Matz: Reaches deal with Mets
Matz and the Mets agreed to a one-year, $2.625 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Matz will more than quadruple his salary after earning just $577,000 last season. The raise comes after a season in which the lefty made a career-high 30 starts, finishing with a 3.97 ERA.
