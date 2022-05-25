Manager Buck Showalter said Szapucki will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday's game in San Francisco, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Szapucki will likely just be making a spot start before returning to the minors, as the Mets had to temporarily transition to a six-man rotation as a result of their doubleheader with the Rockies last weekend. Ideally, Szapucki will be able to give the Mets a decent amount of length in his first MLB start and second career appearance in the majors, as New York needed five relievers to cover the final 4.1 innings of Tuesday's 13-12 loss. Through seven outings with Syracuse in 2022, Szapucki has compiled a 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB across 22 innings.