Szapucki (0-1) allowed nine earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two across 1.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants.

Szapucki was called up to make his first big-league start to fill an opening in the rotation after the Mets had a doubleheader over the weekend. However, he was crushed for four home runs prior to being yanked after recording just four outs. Szapucki will likely find himself back at Triple-A Syracuse in the coming days, where he has maintained a 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB across 22 innings.