The Mets recalled Szapucki from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants in San Francisco, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

New York optioned reliever Stephen Nogosek to the minors to make room on the 26-man active roster for Szapucki, who will likely just be making a spot start for the Mets before heading back to Syracuse. Over his seven starts at Syracuse this season, Szapucki has maxed out at five innings and has turned in a 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 23.1 K-BB%.