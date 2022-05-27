Szapucki was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Szapucki made his first major-league start Wednesday against the Giants and gave up nine runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in 1.1 innings. It's not very surprising to see him sent down following his rough outing, but he'll likely be in the mix to serve as a spot starter later in the year since he has a 2.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 22 innings at Syracuse in 2022.
