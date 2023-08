Locastro (thumb) is hoping to be activated before Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader or ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Locastro initially landed on the injured list in mid-April with back spasms, but was forced to miss multiple months after undergoing surgery in May to repair a torn right thumb. The 31-year-old went 3-for-19 with two runs scored during his rehab assignment.