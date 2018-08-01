Peterson was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peterson was removed from the active roster in order to make room for Noah Syndergaard (illness), who will take the hill against Washington on Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, Peterson has failed to record a scoreless outing, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings of relief.

More News
Our Latest Stories