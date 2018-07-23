Tebow broke his right hamate bone and is scheduled for surgery Tuesday which is expected to shut him down for the year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tebow had been doing well enough at Double-A Binghamton to possibly deserve a late-season look for the struggling Mets, but that opportunity now no longer exists. The former quarterback will now have to wait until spring training to make his case for a big-league roster spot, when he'll be a 31-year-old with no experience above Double-A and a 29 percent strikeout rate in the minors.