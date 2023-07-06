Pham went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pham has hit well of late, going 14-for-31 (.452) with two steals, two home runs and five RBI over his last eight contests. His theft Wednesday gave him 10 on the year -- the fifth time in the last seven seasons he's logged double-digit steals. The veteran outfielder also has a strong .286/.355/.510 slash line with nine homers, 34 RBI, 24 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple over 65 contests this season. He's a virtual lock to be in the lineup as the Mets' preferred left fielder over the last month.