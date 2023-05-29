Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Rockies.

Pham had gone just 4-for-31 over his previous 13 contests before the slump-busting effort Sunday. The outfielder also logged his first two-steal game of the season, giving him five thefts on the year. He's added a meager .225/.311/.393 slash line with three home runs, 14 RBI and seven runs scored through 103 plate appearances. Pham's lackluster hitting has seen him lose playing time to Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil (groin) in left field.